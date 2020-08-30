Bulacan marks 170th birthday of Marcelo H. del Pilar

Bulakenyos commemorated on Sunday the 170th birthday anniversary of this town’s greatest son–propagandist and writer Marcelo H. Del Pilar — in a simple yet meaningful way.

Unlike the previous years, the occasion was only marked with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of Dambanang Marcelo H. Del Pilar in Sitio Cupang, Barangay San Nicolas here amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The activity was led by Vice Governor Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado, Mayor Vergel Meneses and other local officials and members of the Bulacan Press Club.

Meneses called on the public, especially the youth, to always remember “the patriotism, bravery and intelligence as exemplified by his (Del Pilar) works as a lawyer, as a revolutionary and as a propagandist.”

Del Pilar was a key figure in the struggle against Spanish occupation, and one of the leaders of the Philippine propaganda movement.

He became the editor-in-chief of La Solidaridad, the newspaper of Filipino propagandists who pushed for the Philippines to become a province of Spain and afford the citizens the same rights with those in the mainland.

“Bahagi ng tradisyunal na pag-alaala at aktibong pakikilahok sa pagdiriwang ng kapanganakan ni Gat Marcelo H. Del Pilar, ama ng panulat sa bansa, propagandista, abogado, mason ngayong taon, muling ibinalik ng Bulacan Press Club ang pag-aalay ng bulaklak na gawa sa diyaryo (Part of the traditional commemoration and active participation in the celebration of the birth of Gat Marcelo H. Del Pilar, father of the country’s journalism, propagandist, lawyer, mason this year, is for Bulacan Press Club to bring back the flower offerings made of newspaper,” Jenny Raymundo, president of the Bulacan Press Club, said.

She said the flowers made from newspaper pages symbolize Del Pilar as a journalist.

Del Pilar was born on August 30, 1850 in Cupang, San Nicolas, Bulakan, Bulacan and died on July 4, 1896 in Barcelona, Spain.

Source: Philippines News Agency