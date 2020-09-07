Bulacan logs 90 new coronavirus recoveries, 80 new cases

A total of 90 Bulakenyos infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have recovered from the dreaded disease, the Bulacan Provincial Health Office (PHO) said on Sunday.

This brought the total number of recoveries to 1,713 based on the report of the PHO as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Dr. Joy Gomez, PHO chief, said that most of the recovered cases came from Marilao with 30, followed by the City of San Jose Del Monte with 26; City of Malolos with 11; Baliwag and Norzagaray, seven cases each; Hagonoy, four; San Ildefonso, three; and Angat and Meycauayan City with one case each.

Gomez also said that 80 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the province, bringing the total number of cases to 3,171.

The new cases, she said, came from the City of San Jose del Monte with 22 cases; Malolos City, 15; Hagonoy, eight; Balagtas, six; Plaridel and Sta. Maria, four each; Baliwag, Bulakan, Marilao, and the City of Meycauayan, three each; Bocaue and Paombong, two each; and Angat, Guiguinto, Norzagaray, Obando, and San Rafael, one each.

Out of the total positive Covid-19 cases, Gomez said 1,381 are active cases, of which 855 cases are symptomatic and 526 cases are asymptomatic.

PHO data also showed that nine localities in the province have reached the three-digit number of cases with the highest reported in the City San Jose del Monte at 745; followed by Meycauayan City at 336; the City of Malolos with 318; Marilao, 282; Sta. Maria, 154; Balagtas, 130; Plaridel, 120; Bocaue, 109; and Baliwag with 103 cases, while the rest of the towns registered double-digit number of cases ranging from 23 to 97.

The town of Doña Remedios, on the other hand, registered the least number of cases with 18.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths remained at 77. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency