Bulacan logs 13 new Covid-19 cases, 12 recoveries

Thirteen new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) were reported in this province Wednesday, bringing the total number of those afflicted to 545.

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) said the province has now 279 active cases.

Of the newly-reported cases, the PHO said four are from Meycauayan City and one each from Malolos City, Bulakan, San Rafael, Baliwag, Angat, Marilao, Pandi, Pulilan and Doña Remedios Trinidad.

The five localities in the province with the highest number of confirmed cases are the City of San Jose del Monte with 106; followed by Marilao, 55; Malolos City, 46; Meycauayan City, 41; and San Miguel and Baliwag with 37 cases each.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jocelyn Gomez, head of the Provincial Health Office, said 12 patients have recovered from Covid-19, all of whom are from the City of San Jose Del Monte.

“This brought the total number of recoveries to 230 while the number of deaths remained at 36,” Gomez said.

She appealed to Bulakenyos to limit movement to only essential activities and practice minimum health standards to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency