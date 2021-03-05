Bulacan lifts travel authority, Covid-19 test requirement

This province has eased travel restrictions which were earlier implemented amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Governor Daniel Fernando issued on Thursday an order implementing the uniform travel protocols of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, which lifted the submission of Covid-19 test results and travel authority for those entering the province.

Fernando said he fully supports the move of the national government for the simplification of requirements that will encourage domestic travel and help the economy recover.

“Naniniwala po tayo na ito ay kanilang pinag-aralang mabuti at kanilang nakikita na ito ay makatutulong sa ating bansa. Lubos po ang ating panalangin na ang hakbang na ito ay simula na ng unti-unting pagbabalik sa normal ng ating pamumuhay lalo pa at nariyan na po ang bakuna laban sa Covid-19 (We believe that they have studied it well and they see that it will help our country. We sincerely pray that this step is the beginning of a gradual return to normalcy of our lives, especially the vaccines against Covid-19 are already here),” he said in an interview.

Based on Section 4 of the Executive Order No. 5, series of 2021 signed by Fernando, the standardized travel protocols for land, sea, and air as provided under Resolution No. 101, series of 2021 issued by the IATF are adapted in all cities and municipalities of Bulacan.

The governor also said that unless the domestic traveler has symptoms, there is no need to undergo quarantine.

In the same executive order, Fernando directed all local government units to continue the implementation of containment strategies and targeted lockdowns of areas where confirmed Covid-19 infections and transmissions are high, subject to the concurrence of the regional IATF.

Bulacan is under modified general community quarantine until March 31.

Source: Philippines News Agency