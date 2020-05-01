Bulacan Infection Control Center opens

A centralized patient care center for suspected and positive coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in this province was formally opened on Friday.

Named as the Bulacan Infection Control Center, the facility located at the extension building of the Bulacan Medical Center here was inaugurated by provincial officials led by Governor Daniel Fernando and Vice Governor Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado.

The governor said the three-story isolation hub is fully air-conditioned and installed with the necessary medical equipment.

The third floor is for suspect patients or those previously referred to as patients under investigation (PUI).

The second floor, on the other hand, is for positive Covid-19 patients and installed with four dialysis machines, intensive care units (ICUs), and ventilators.

Meanwhile, the emergency room and the triad area are on the first floor of the center.

The facility is designed to accommodate 250 beds.

Dr. Protacio Badjao, assistant provincial health officer for hospital operation and head of Bulacan Infection Control Center, said the provincial government spent PHP200 million to build the facility.

“It was in 2018 when the construction started where the original plan is that the extension building of BMC is for newborn children. But due to the current crisis in Covid-19, Governor Fernando ordered to use the building as a central quarantine facility in Bulacan,” he said in an interview.

He said the facility will be manned by 30 doctors and 54 registered nurses.

Dr. Jocelyn Gomez, chief of the Provincial Health Office (PHO), said the doctors and registered nurses came from the district hospitals run by the provincial capitol.

Fernando, in a separate interview, said the new Covid-19 suspects will be housed in the infection center as well as those “who will turn positive in the mass swab test that will be conducted by the provincial government with the help of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC)”.

He also said the Sangguniang Panlalawigan headed by Vice Governor Alvarado as presiding officer, signed on Thursday the memorandum of agreement with the PRC for the acquisition of 1,428 swab test kits worth PHP5 million to be used for the mass testing of suspected Covid-19 cases and medical front-liners.

Meanwhile, Irish San Pedro, medical management officer of the Department of Health (DOH) in Region 3, confirmed to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) that the Bulacan Infection Control Center has received DOH approval to combat the dreaded coronavirus disease. Source: Philippines News Agency