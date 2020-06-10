Bulacan guv asks NIA to ensure safety of Bustos Dam

Governor Daniel Fernando has appealed to the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) to ensure that the rehabilitation works of the Bustos Dam meet the stringent standards of safety.

Fernando issued the appeal as he, together with some NIA officials, conducted an ocular inspection of Bustos Dam Tuesday following the collapse of its rubber gate at Bay 5 last month.

“I will do everything in my power to safeguard the Bulakenyos from imminent harm by ensuring the safety of Bustos Dam. I am appealing to the national government for help. It is now critical to reassess our path forward to ensure that our dams and levees in the province continue to meet stringent standards of safety,” the governor said.

“We will never take for granted the inferior quality materials used in the rehabilitation of Bustos Dam. Ipaglalaban po natin na kahit isa lang sa rubber gate ang nasira, tiyakin sana ng NIA ang kaayusan ng anim na sector gates ng Bustos Dam at agad na palitan ito nang napagkasunduang materyales ayon sa kontrata (We will fight for it even though only one of the rubber gates was damaged. I hope that the NIA will ensure the good state of the six sector gates of Bustos Dam and replace them with materials agreed upon in the contract),” he added.

NIA Administrator Ricardo Visaya said the paramount concern of their inspection is the safety of the people of Bulacan and to ensure that no one will get hurt as a result of the busted rubber gate of the dam.

He said they are pushing for the contractor, ITP Construction Inc.-Guangxi Hydroelectric Construction Bureau Co. Ltd. Consortium, to replace all six rubber gates of the dam even though only one was damaged since it is covered by a 20-year warranty.

He said that they will ensure that the ones to be used as replacement will have good quality.

He also said that they will seek a third party to conduct endurance tests on the materials.

Visaya said as a precautionary measure, a cofferdam will be constructed while the normal spilling level of the dam will be reduced to 17 meters instead of its regular 17.5 meters to lessen the water pressure on the dam structure.

“The outcome of the dam’s rehabilitation will reflect on NIA. Kaya dapat maayos talaga (That is why it must be done properly),” he said.

The rubber gate on Bay 5 collapsed in the first week of May, just two years after it was installed.

Bustos Dam was constructed in 1926 with a service area of 25,000 hectares.

It was improved in 1967 with the installation of six steel sector gates, increasing the elevation from 15 meters to 17.50 meters, as well as its service to 31,500 hectares. But the steel gates became not operational in the year 1990.

In 1997, with a grant from Japan, the steel gates were replaced with rubber gates, becoming the first rubber dam in the country.

However, holes began to appear on the rubber gates in 2007.

The NIA got the opinion of experts from Bridgestone Company, which recommended another replacement but did not push through because of the lack of funding.

Instead, remedial measures such as regular maintenance and other temporary improvements were done to ensure that irrigation supply will not be disrupted.

