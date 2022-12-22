Bulacan farmers get land titles from DAR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga: The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) distributed agricultural lands to 19 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Bulacan on Wednesday.

The distribution of emancipation patents (EPs) and certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) to qualified ARBs covered a total area of 10.2583 hectares.

The farmlands are in the villages of Tibagan, Labne, and Tartaro, all in San Miguel town and in Barangay Minuyan in the City of San Jose Del Monte.

Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Geraldine Yumul said on Thursday this is a Christmas gift for the selected ARBs who were composed of 17 men and two women.

“We are glad to see the happy face of the ARBs,” Yumul said in an interview, noting that the move would be a big boost in the lives of the farmers in the province.

She urged the beneficiaries to value the land awarded to them by DAR.

“We are encouraging the ARBs to make their landholdings productive and not to sell their lands for the future of their children,” she added.

Yumul also urged the ARBs to plant more crops so that “they could contribute to the food sufficiency and security of the country.”

Last Nov. 16, the DAR also granted EPs and CLOAs to 28 agrarian reform ARBs in the towns of San Miguel, San Rafael, San Ildefonso, Baliuag, Pulilan, Calumpit, Marilao, Bulakan and Balagtas, covering a total area of 25.5131 hectares.

Source: Philippines News Agency