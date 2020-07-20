Bulacan eyes localized lockdowns vs. Covid-19

The provincial government here will come up with localized or zonal lockdowns to help contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Governor Daniel Fernando on Monday said the design for the zonal lockdown will be presented to the provincial Inter-Agency Task Force then to all city and municipal mayors and finally to all barangay chairs in the province within this week.

“The move is in the midst that several local government units (LGUs) here have declared zonal lockdown in its localities. We designed a localized lockdown plan as one of our strategies to curb the cases of Covid-19 here,” Fernando said.

He advised his fellow Bulakenyos not to let the fear of Covid-19 overcome them.

“Huwag takutin ang tao, gawin natin ang dapat gawin para maproteksyonan ang mga apektadong lugar at hindi dapat bigyan ng fear ang mga tao (Do not scare the people. Do what is necessary to protect the affected area and do not give the people something to be afraid of),” Fernando told the Philippine News Agency.

Meanwhile, he said the provincial government is conducting daily monitoring of the disease and has already set up a molecular laboratory for testing possible cases.

He said that unless a vaccine is developed, Covid-19 is here to stay.

He asked everyone to unite in fighting the spread of the dreaded disease by staying healthy, eating healthy food, exercising, and observing proper hygiene.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, there were 51 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province.

The Provincial Health Office reported that the City of San Jose del Monte has the highest number of new cases at 22; followed by Balagtas with four; Meycauayan City, Baliwag, Guiguinto and Angat with three each; Obando, Paombong, San Rafael and Santa Maria with two each, and Marilao, Pandi, Bocaue, Bustos and Malolos City with one each.

The youngest confirmed new case is a one-year-old girl from Baliwag and the oldest is an 89-year-old female from San Rafael town.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in this province is now 870, of which 547 are active, 282 are recoveries and 41 are deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency