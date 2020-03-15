Bulacan extends class suspension until April 14

Governor Daniel R. Fernando has extended the class suspension in all levels, both public and private schools, in this province from March 10 to April 14, 2020, amid the rising number of cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.

In his Executive Order No. 011 signed Saturday, he said the previous suspension order is extended subject to further notice and directives from the education department and the national government.

Also stated in the EO are the duties and responsibilities of the school administrations, parents and guardians.

School officials and administrators are instructed to immediately sanitize and enhance the cleanliness in the school surroundings and facilities to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

Students must be prevented from entering school premises for the duration of the class suspension.

Likewise, measures such as transitioning to online classes whenever possible, or home assignments to satisfy the academic requirements, must be adopted.

Parents and guardians are called upon to monitor their children and keep them safe within their residences and away from malls, markets, movie houses, and other crowded places.

Meanwhile, the governor sent off Saturday night the members of the military and police force here that would assist in the implementation of the community quarantine in Metro Manila.

“This is not simple, because we know that even you are at risk with this dreaded disease. However, we trust and depend on you in this time that the country needs heroes that will stand up and defend the society,” Fernando told the men in uniform.

A total of 375 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) members composed of 130 police personnel, 45 members of the Philippine Army and 200 force multipliers were sent-off for deployment to the Bulacan borders.

“The RSSF were deployed in the 20 checkpoints established in the boundaries of City of Meycauayan, Obando and City of San Jose Del Monte,” Col. Lawrence Cajipe, acting Bulacan police director, said.

