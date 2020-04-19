Bulacan designates 3 more Covid-19 facilities

Three additional facilities were designated as patient care centers in this province to help combat the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Aside from the new building of Bulacan Medical Center which was earlier identified as the provincial Covid-19 hospital, the three others are the MAB building in Barangay San Pablo here, the College of Social Science and Philosophy building of the Bulacan State University-Main Campus and the Provincial Government of Bulacan-Governance Center.

The MAB Building has a 54-patient capacity while the College of Social Science and Philosophy building of the Bulacan State University-Main Campus can accommodate up to 100 patients.

The Provincial Government of Bulacan-Governance Center, on the other hand, has admitted six Covid-19 related patients, four of whom were already discharged after completing the 14-day quarantine period.

Aside from patient care centers, isolation units at the Bulacan Medical Center, Baliwag District Hospital, Calumpit District Hospital, Emilio G. Perez District Hospital, Gregorio del Pilar District Hospital, Rogaciano M. Mercado Memorial Hospital, San Miguel District Hospital and the newly-built Bulacan Medical Center Emergency Quarantine Facility are already operating under the provincial government.

Governor Daniel Fernando assured Bulakenyos that the provincial government is working double time to fast-track the improvement of the Covid-19 facilities in the province.

“Hindi lamang po ang ating pasilidad ang ating inihahanda. Maging ang ating mga health workers na magmumula pa sa iba’t ibang public hospitals sa lalawigan na silang gaganap sa mala-bayaning pag-aalaga sa ating mga pasyente ay sasailalim sa mga angkop na pagsasanay upang lubos na matugunan ang pagsubok na kinakaharap natin sa panahong ito (We are not only readying the facilities but also our health workers who are coming from different public hospitals in the province and undergo appropriate training to fully respond to this challenge we are facing at this time),” he said.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the Bulacan Provincial Health Office reported that there were 100 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 90 probable cases and 325 suspected cases with five recoveries and 22 deaths in the province.

Source: Philipines News Agency