Bulacan bridge inaugurated after nearly 3 years of construction

A much-awaited bridge connecting the towns of San Miguel and DoAa Remedios Trinidad here was finally opened to public after almost three years of construction.

Bulacan 3rd District Rep. Lorna Silverio, Department of Public Works and Highway district engineer Ramiro Cruz and DoAa Remedios Trinidad Mayor Marita Flores and her husband, Vice Mayor Ronaldo Flores, led the inauguration of the newly-built Sitio Brown Bridge on Saturday.

The PHP46-million bridge that has 105 linear meters, three spans, and 7.32 meters width is located in Sitio Malapad na Parang, Barangay Sibul here.

Silverio emphasized the importance of the bridge as it will provide better and safer access to the students and farmers in the villages of Sibul in San Miguel and of Kalawakan in DoAa Remedios Trinidad.

Students here have no reason now not to go to school because the dream bridge -- the Sitio Brown -- has already been finished and ready to use. The students will no longer cross the river using boat or balsa (wooden raft) in going to school, Silverio said in her speech during the inauguration.

Silverio said the bridge is part of her development plans for the towns of Angat, DoAa Remedios Trinidad, Norzagaray, San Ildefonso, San Miguel, and San Rafael under the third district of Bulacan.

I strive to reach and serve every corner of the third district. I promised them that no town will be left behind, Silverio said.

Flores, on the other hand, expressed appreciation to Silverio for initiating the construction of the bridge.

Congresswoman Lorna (Silverio), please continue to help us and do not get tired by doing vital projects for our community, Flore said.

Cruz, meanwhile, apologized for the delay and some problems brought by the construction of Sitio Brown Bridge which, he said, is part of the DPWH's priority projects.

He said Sitio Brown Bridge is also part of the long list of DPWH's infrastructure projects under 'Build, Build, Build' program of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Also present during the inauguration were San Rafael Vice Mayor Edison Veneracion, San Miguel municipal administrator Ferdinand Tiongson, Sibul barangay chairman Laureano Ligon, barangay chairperson Milagros Manguiat, and teachers and students of Sibul Elementary School and John J. Russel Memorial High School.

Source: Philippines News Agency