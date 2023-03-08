Bulacan bettor bags P109-M Ultra Lotto jackpot

For the second consecutive day, another lone bettor became an instant millionaire after hitting the PHP109-million jackpot of the Ultra Lotto 6/58 draw on Tuesday night.

The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO), in an advisory Wednesday, said the bettor guessed the winning combination, 56-41-11-48-54-58, and will take the prize money of PHP109,630,146.

The winning ticket was bought in Pulilan town, Bulacan province.

Winners have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, as specified in Republic Act 1169, the law on PCSO lotteries.

All jackpot prizes must be claimed at the PCSO main office in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City.

Winners must write their names and signature on the back of the winning tickets and present two government-issued identification cards or documents.

Lotto winnings of more than PHP10,000 are subject to 20 percent tax under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

Meanwhile, three other bettors won PHP120,000 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits, while 280 will get PHP2,000 each for four correct digits, and 8,841 will settle for PHP100 each for three correct digits.

The Ultra Lotto 6/58 is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

This is the third time this month that a lone bettor won the jackpot prize of the government's lottery games.

A lone bettor from Bayugan, Agusan del Sur became an instant millionaire after hitting the PHP12-million jackpot of the Mega Lotto 6/45 draw on Monday while last March 3, a lone bettor from Ozamis City, Misamis Occidental province became an instant millionaire after guessing the six-digit combination of the Super Lotto 6/49 with jackpot prize of PHP18.7 million.

The PCSO is urging the public to patronize its games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Source: Philippines News Agency