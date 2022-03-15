﻿Bukidnon’s month-long ‘Kaamulan’ festival resumes after 2 years

After two years, the “Kaamulan” Festival in Bukidnon will resume from March 23 to April 23.

In a phone interview on Saturday, provincial tourism officer Butch Anthony Melendez said the month-long festival will deviate from previous celebrations due to the continuous threat of Covid-19.

Bukidnon is under Alert Level 2 at least until March 15, along with Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Misamis Oriental in Northern Mindanao.

“We only have limited activities, especially those that have physical distancing,” Melendez said.

There will be no street dancing parade, motocross, booth exhibits, and horseback-riding competition which are among the events usually crowded with spectators.

The main event this year will be the ethnic rituals on March 16 to 18, based on the scheduled activities posted on the provincial tourism office’s official Facebook page.

On the first day, soil painting and tribal instrument making and playing will be held at the capitol grounds in Malaybalay City.

The next day, the provincial government will conduct the Panalawahig Ritual at the Folk Arts Theater and Kalawaig River to seek blessing, protection, and forgiveness while a tribal wedding will be held on March 18 at the Centennial stage, also at the capitol grounds.

The provincial government will be conducting the Piniliyapan Hu Bukidnon Documentation and Presentation which will offer a glimpse of the province and the Laga ta Bukidnon beauty pageant to be participated in by the 20 municipalities and Malaybalay and Valencia cities.

The other activities lined up are a culture and art exhibit at a mall in Valencia City, an ethno cultural festival, marathon, lawn tennis tournament, and darts competition.

Melendez assured coordination with the Bukidnon Police Provincial Office and Philippine Army to enforce security and ensure the observance of minimum public health standards against Covid-19.

Melendez urged the public, especially those who would want to watch the activities, to adhere to health protocols in order to help the provincial government fight the virus.

According to the International Year of Indigenous Languages, “kaamulan” comes from the Binukid word “amul” which literally means to gather

It is a festival celebrated annually with seven tribes, namely Bukidnon, Talaandig, Tigwahanon, Manobo, Umayamnon, Matigsalog, and Higaonon, gathering to celebrate diversity, culture, pride, and unity.

Each tribe will showcase native costumes, dances, and products.

