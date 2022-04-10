﻿Bukidnon town clears roads blocked by LPA-induced landslides

Two roads in Sumilao, Bukidnon that were recently affected by landslides are already passable after continuous clearing operations, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) confirmed on Sunday.

In an interview, MDRRMO head Ariosto Zagado said landslides were reported at about 4 p.m. on Friday on the provincial road between Poblacion and Kulasi villages.

The MDRRMO immediately proceeded to the site but had to suspend operations due to the instability of the area and heavy rains brought by a low pressure area (LPA).

Clearing operations resumed Saturday, with Poblacion fully cleared and Kulasi partially cleared after the heavy equipment sustained mechanical problems.

Kulasi’s one lane is already passable, according to Zagado, but cautioned motorists to remain vigilant.

“We advise the commuters to be extra cautious in traversing the area,” Zagado said in the vernacular.

The MDRRMO continuously monitors the villages of San Vicente and Kisolon as there are landslide-prone areas and Kisolon, which is flood-prone.

Zagado also urged the residents, especially those in hazardous areas, to always monitor the weather conditions and follow the advice of authorities.

“Report to us if there are reported incidents in your area,” he said.

The towns of Impasug-ong and Malitbog experienced light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning.

Source: Philippines News Agency