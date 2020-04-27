Bukidnon reverts to ‘general community quarantine’

More than a week after placing Bukidnon province under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Gov. Jose Maria Zubiri Jr. has reverted the area’s status to general community quarantine (GCQ) effective Monday (April 27).

Zubiri declared the entire Bukidnon under ECQ following the confirmation that a local barangay official in Valencia City tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after attending a cockfight derby in Davao City on March 13.

The barangay official was Bukidnon’s first Covid-19 case.

With the lifting of the ECQ, Zubiri also issued an executive order setting new guidelines for the opening of certain businesses beginning Monday.

In a statement, the governor said the move was in compliance with Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s April 24 order classifying Bukidnon as a low-risk area that must adopt the GCQ.

However, Zubiri said precautionary measures are still in effect under the new quarantine level, although the general public is allowed to go out to purchase basic goods. Those not allowed to go out are the high-risk population, ages 0 to 20 and 60 and up.

“All persons are enjoined to wear face masks in all places outside their residence. Strict social distancing shall be observed at all times for the duration of the general community quarantine, in accordance with national guidelines and health advisories,” the executive order reads.

Likewise, mass gatherings and religious activities are still prohibited.

Under Zubiri’s EO 21, certain essential business establishments, offices, and activities are allowed to reopen.

Zubiri said other business and industries, such as production, manufacturing, construction, quarrying, e-commerce, delivery, repair services, maintenance, and housing may resume operations, provided that they observe the minimum prescribed standards on social distancing and other precautionary measures.

Those in the finance, business process outsourcing, non-leisure trade, and other similar services can, however, operate on reduced capacity.

Prohibited from resuming operations are barbershops and beauty parlors and salons, massage clinics and spas, cinemas and movie houses, bars and KTVs, leisure and gaming, indoor and outdoor sports facilities and playground, resorts, swimming pools, parks, tourism sites and other recreational facilities and cockpits, billiard halls, and gyms.

Zubiri said he leaves it to the local government units “the authority to decide which non-essential establishments and offices shall not be allowed to resume operation and I asked the LGUs to issue advisory.” Source: Philippines News Agency