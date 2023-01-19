Bukidnon rep vows more inclusion of IP welfare in programs

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The newly-appointed Indigenous People’s Mandatory Representative (IPMR) in Bukidnon has vowed more participation in the province's legislative agenda and programs, particularly those concerning the IPs' welfare.

In a statement Thursday, Arbie Saway Llesis, the new ex-officio IPMR board member in the province, vowed to abide by the mandates under Republic Act 8371, or the Indigenous Peoples Right Act of 1997.

"As the voice of the Indigenous People, I hope and request my fellow board members to give special attention and care to our IPs in Bukidnon," he said.

Llesis noted that at least 60 percent of Bukidnon's population are IPs, and that 60 percent of the province's lands are considered ancestral domains.

Llesis was appointed as IPMR by Administrative Order No. 1 series of 2021 of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, which formed the revised guidelines for mandatory representation of IPs on local legislative councils and policymaking bodies.

As IPMR, Llesis will head the provincial board's committee on indigenous cultural communities.

He will also be a member of the committees on laws; barangay and local government; appropriations; agriculture and cooperatives; engineering and public works; and special investigation.

Meanwhile, the provincial has passed a resolution that recognizes personalities who brought pride to the province.

In the 24th regular session led by Vice Governor Clive Quiño, members of the board moved to recognize Ven Windel Gulfan Jacot of Quezon town for topping the Dec. 2022 radiologic (X-ray) technologist licensure examination.

The provincial board also honored Meriam Saliling Campong from Kibawe town who won the Miss Star Continental International 2023 competition in Vietnam last Jan. 7

