Bukidnon LGU 1st in N. Mindanao to adopt local climate action plan

CAGAYAN DE ORO: The municipality of Kadingilan in Bukidnon province is poised to become a pioneering local government unit (LGU) in creating an Enhanced Local Climate Change Adaptation Plan (ELCCP) in Northern Mindanao region. In a statement on Friday, Kadingilan Mayor Jerry Canoy Jr. said the LGU's ELCCP includes a greenhouse gas inventory, and identifies indicators for science, technology, and innovation. The greenhouse gas inventory covers the assessment of the sources and amounts of greenhouse gases emitted within a specific focus area. Canoy noted that such information is crucial for understanding the local contribution to climate change and developing strategies to reduce emissions in the municipality. "With the help of our experts, I have great confidence that we can create an Enhanced LCCAP, which is one of our key references in developing and advancing our town," he said. Dr. Romela Ratilla, director of the Department of Science and Technology in Northern Mindanao, said the agency has the full s upport of Kadingilan's ELCCP in embracing science, technology, and innovation in the local development plan. 'The Kadingilan LGU is the first municipality in the region with which we have partnered in planning - all while mainstreaming science, technology, and innovation,' she said. The ELCCAP serves as a blueprint for disaster prevention and mitigation in adapting to climate change. It incorporates the latest advancements in science and technology offered by DOST. Source: Philippines News Agency