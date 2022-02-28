﻿Bukidnon IP farmers beneficiaries of P2.1-M agri assistance

_:Bukidnon farmer Andrew Lingcoran is the new owner of one of 24 horses distributed by the Department of Agriculture Region 10 (DA-10) to indigenous peoples (IP) groups under the “Kabuhayan at Kaunlaran ng Kababayang Katutubo (4K)” livelihood program.

DA-10 also distributed 12 carabaos, 16 units each of plows and harrows, 40,000 abaca seedlings, 20 rolls of tarpaulin covers, and 20 rolls of nets, worth PHP2.1 million, in Impasugong town on February 23 and 24.

“First time naming magkaroon ng kabayo kaya lubos ang aming pasasalamat sa DA sa paglaan ng atensyon sa tulad naming mga katutubo (It’s our first time to own a horse so we are really grateful to the DA for paying attention to the IP community),” Lingcoran said in a DA Facebook post on Saturday.

“Alagaan ko ng maayos ang kabayong ito para balang araw ay mapakinabangan ang mga anak nito ng iba pang katutubong magsasaka dito sa amin (I will take good care of this horse so its offsprings will also benefit other farmers here),” he added.

The IP group beneficiaries were the Grupo Hu Nagkasbuwa Hu Mga Mag-uuma sa Mahan-ao, Pigbuligaan Farmers Association, Mahagwa Buligay Farmers Association, and Kahugpungan Association in the villages of Bulonay and Hagpa.

DA-10 Executive Director Carlene Collado said the agency’s 4K program supports the whole-of-nation approach of Executive Order No. 70 which formed the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“DA is providing livelihood opportunities to the IPs to enhance their agricultural productivity and eventually increase their income,” he said in a statement also on Saturday.

Lt. Jameson Salubre of the Army’s 16th Infantry Battalion graced the event which he said is a vital tool in achieving peace and development.

“Locals from remote and strife-torn areas have felt care and support through the joint efforts of the different national government agencies. We are pinning our hopes that they will remain in the government’s fold and help us boost the development of Northern Mindanao,” he said in another statement.

April Grace Racines, DA-10’s 4K focal person, said the program aims to capacitate the IPs through community organizing, agricultural skills training, and workshops to increase knowledge and productivity.

“The 4K is a three-year special project of DA where it provides assistance to the indigenous cultural communities and IPs in the form of agricultural and fisheries-related livelihood opportunities,” she said.

DA-10 likewise allocated PHP13.94 million worth of projects under the Special Area for Agricultural Development program, which will be distributing free-range chickens, goats, and cattle multipliers to 18 farmers’ associations in 16 towns in the provinces of Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and Misamis Occidental.

To qualify for the animal housing component of the project, local government units are required to provide sites for poultry or livestock multiplier farms.

Source: Philippines News Agency