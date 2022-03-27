﻿Bukidnon cops on full alert for UniTeam’s ‘grand rally’

The Bukidnon Police Provincial Office (BPPO) will be on full alert to provide intensive security for the upcoming grand rally of a presidential aspirant who will visit the province on March 31.

In a statement on Sunday, Capt. Jiselle Longakit, BPPO spokesperson, said they already conducted an initial meeting for the security plan for the campaign sortie of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., along with his Uni-Team party slate.

“The Bukidnon police have assured that the campaign rally of BBM’s (Bong Bong Marcos Jr.) camp in the province will be peaceful and successful, together with the LGU (local government unit). That is why we put in place the security plan to ensure the safety of VIPs (very important persons) and visitors and the public to watch,” Longakit said.

The public’s strict adherence to minimum public health standards and peace and order will also be the top focus of the police authorities, she said, in accordance with the police’s commitment for safe and peaceful 2022 national and local elections.

JV Cabrera, the regional coordinator of Team BBM-Sara Duterte UniTeam Region 10, recently confirmed the grand rally, which will be held at the Capitol Grounds in Malaybalay, the capital city of Bukidnon province.

The upcoming event in Bukidnon on March 31 will be the first grand rally of UniTeam in the Northern Mindanao region, Cabrera said.

The BPPO, Longakit said, will conduct a follow-up coordination meeting next week together with the LGU to finalize the security plan for the said rally.

She also asked for the full cooperation of those who plan to attend the rally in order to achieve a peaceful event and encouraged all individuals to remain vigilant against possible attempts to disrupt it.

Local candidates’ presidential bets

As the campaign for local elective positions started on March 25, some local political parties and coalitions in the Northern Mindanao region have expressed their support for their respective presidential and vice-presidential candidates.

On Sunday, the “Hugpong sa Panaghiusa,” the local party led by incumbent Misamis Oriental 2nd District. Rep. Juliette Uy, declared its support for Vice President Leni Robredo as president, and Davao City Mayor Duterte as vice president. The tandem is termed as “RoSa,” short for a Robredo-Sara tandem.

Prior to this, an official launch of the “RoSa” movement was organized in this city by Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. and Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez, and Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar.

Uy, who is vying for governor of Misamis Oriental province in the May 9 elections, will be facing incumbent City Mayor Oscar Moreno, who has served three terms as provincial governor from 2004 to 2013, and Peter Unabia, the current vice mayor of Gingoog City.

As early as last year, Moreno has expressed to support Robredo, together with party mate, Sen. Francis Pangilinan.

On Friday, March 25, Pangilinan joined the official proclamation rally of Moreno’s local slate in Balingasag, Misamis Oriental.

Meanwhile, on Saturday evening, Unabia’s proclamation rally was also an announcement of his local party’s support to the BBM-Sara tandem.

In Lanao del Norte, the local party of PDP-Laban led by incumbent Governor Imelda Dimaporo, who is seeking reelection, is also supporting the BBM-Sara slate.

In Misamis Occidental, the BBM-Sara tandem was openly supported by two major local parties led by incumbent Governor Philip Tan, and incumbent Deputy Speaker and 2nd District Rep. Henry Oaminal Sr.

Both Oaminal and Tan are vying for the gubernatorial seat, with the latter seeking a second term.

Source: Philippines News Agency