‘Build, Build, Build’ creates over 6K jobs in CAR in 2019

The massive infrastructure development agenda of the Duterte administration is benefiting thousands of families with over 6,000 jobs created in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) alone in 2019.

In a report, Clifton Valencerina, chief of the Construction Division of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)- CAR, said 6,711 jobs were created from June to November 2019, following the approval and release of the PHP12.9 billion capital outlay of the region for 2019 intended for the 832 projects.

Despite the delay in the implementation of the infrastructure projects, a total of 6,711 jobs were generated from January to December 2019, Valencerina said.

There were no projects from January to May due to the late release of the 2019 budget.

However, immediately following the approval of the General Appropriations Act (GAA) and release of the funds, infrastructure projects were started and a total of 436 jobs were created in June.

There were 846 jobs and persons employed for projects that started in July; 1,485 in August; 1,835 in September; 1,234 in October and 875 in November.

An additional 420 jobs were also created specifically by the eight high-impact, high profile and big-ticket projects in the provinces of Apayao and in Benguet.

The PHP790 million high-impact projects for 2019 include the two projects under the Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road that Apayao First District is implementing, the five projects under the Benguet First and one under Benguet Second.

These projects are major road projects that connect provinces and towns and are aimed at declogging the urban areas, DPWH-CAR regional director Tiburcio Canlas said.

The five Benguet roads under the First District will be finished in 2020.

Canlas said they proposed a PHP14.523 billion capital outlay for 2020.

He said for the PHP14.523 billion 2020 budget for Cordillera, the road preservation program will top the expenditure at 30 percent. This will include road reblocking, preventive maintenance, slope protection and overlay of roads.

The budget for Build, Build, Build will be 23 percent of the total. This will be focused on road infrastructures like road network linkages, bridges and diversion roads.

The 21 percent of the budget is allocated for flood management programs, which include the rehabilitation of the Abulog and Abra river basins, followed by convergence program at 18 percent.

The bulk of the 2020 budget will be for Benguet province at 27 percent followed by Kalinga and Apayao with 15 percent each, Abra (14 percent), Ifugao (12 percent), Mountain Province (11 percent), and Baguio City (7 percent).

