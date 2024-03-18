Bughaw Awards to fete 28 Aurora residents leading various fields

BALER: Twenty-eight (28) residents of this province, who have shown strong commitments to the protection of the environment, promotion of peace and unity, and inspiring the people of Aurora to make a difference in their chosen fields, are this year's winners of the 12th Bughaw Awards 2024. They were also dubbed as 'Aurora's Best of the Best'. The recognition is in line with the celebration of the Noble Blue Falcons International (NBFI), a group of environmental watchdogs, and its allied groups from the media, government, and other non-government organizations (NGOs) of its 28th Founding Anniversary on Tuesday, March 19. Professor and lawyer Joseph Beatriz Usita, NBFI's national chairman and "Father of Environmental Mountaineering,' said on Monday the recipients passed the screening and underwent meticulous deliberations through the NBFI core values working for a healthy environment, peace and unity. 'The recipients are under strict monitoring and background checking by the screening committee in their acc omplishments and participation in the community against criminalities, fighting forest destroyers, among others, and unknowingly passing the organization's advocacy,' Usita said. He said the recipients have the character of the NBFI that protects and promotes the environment, peace and unity through acts of volunteerism and camaraderie, which prioritize and respect the NBFI Code of Honor through a righteous and meaningful life. He said this pioneering online award aims to inspire the youth of Aurora province and guide the members of Noble Blue Falcons scattered in all parts of the world. The awardees, he noted, will receive a plaque of recognition, honorary membership, plus a PHP10,000 cash donation to their chosen charitable institution. The 12th Bughaw Awards 2024 awardees are Aurora Rep. Rommel Rico Angara; Acting Governor Reynante Tolentino; Mayor Rhett Ronan Angara-Baler; Mayor Danilo Tolentino-Dipaculao; Mayor Ariel Bitong-Maria Aurora; Mayor Ariel De Jesus-San Luis; Mayor Shierwin Taay-Dingalan; Ma yor Manuel Torres-Dinalungan; Mayor Roynald Soriano-Casiguran; Mayor Joe Gorospe-Dilasag; Maj. Ferdinand Usita, San Luis police chief; Issa Dannise De Leon, Bb. Aurora 2024; Army Lt. Col. Noel Wamil, commander, 1st Infantry Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division based in Infanta, Quezon; Joel Faraon, champion surfer; Dean Rocky Dujunco, Aurora State College of Technology Law and Accountancy/Business Management; Supt. Jonathan Glemao, Bureau of Fire Protection, Aurora Provincial Fire Marshal; Maj. Eduardo Mendoza Jr., Baler police chief; Staff Sgt. Alvin De Guzman-Police and Environmental Advocate; lawyer Ariel de la Torre, Ph.D.-tax expert; Judge Edith Cynthia Wee-Cabat, Justice Advocate; Deputy Provincial Prosecutor Evalor Paulo-Villanueva, Outstanding Prosecutor; educator Irene Llave, principal of Aurora National Science High School (Anscie); Justice Michael Ong-Court of Appeals; Assistant Secretary Dexter Galban-Department of Education; Jason de Asis, digital creator and media correspondent of TV5, Philippine Ne ws Agency and RTV Baler; Dr. Renato Reyes, president, Aurora State College of Technology; Wilfredo Saturno; Aurora Provincial Accountant; and multi-awarded actor, John Arcilla. 'These recipients are supporting our organization to the fullest level in the clean-up drive, tree-planting, effect of global warming, information and dissemination, patrolling and monitoring against illegal logging to protect the mountains,' Usita noted. Founded on March 19, 1996 in the Philippines, NBFI has 555,000 members across the Pacific. In Sierra Madre, there are 8,000 environmental mountaineers helping protect and promote the majestic mountain range. In Aurora Province, there are 16,000 Blue Falcons members protecting its fast-diminishing forest cover. Source: Philippines News Agency