BUDI MADANI: PUBLIC CALLS FOR SAVINGS TO ADDRESS LIVING COSTS AND FACILITIES

BANGI, The RM4 billion savings from the implementation of the Budi MADANI diesel subsidy initiative is hoped to enhance public welfare, as it can be used to improve infrastructure and provide financial aid to those in need. Kamarulzaman Abdul Ghani, 49, an air-conditioning service provider for vehicles and homes, praised the government's initiative, hoping the savings would be redirected to improve public facilities and alleviate living costs. 'With these savings, I hope it (funds) can be used for the people, because we still need many facilities. "With the extra funds, better financial aid can be provided to those in need, potentially reducing the pressure of living costs," he told Bernama when met at the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) here today. Kamarulzaman was among the diesel vehicle users applying for the Budi MADANI subsidy at the LHDN counter today. Budi MADANI is an initiative by the MADANI Government to ensure subsidies are provided to the eligible groups. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahi m, who is also the Finance Minister, had previously stated that the initiative would save the government RM4 billion annually, with the funds to be redirected to the public, particularly to support public transportation needs and the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash aid. Kamarulzaman said that the subsidy application process was smooth, with ample information provided by the officers at the dedicated counter. 'It only took a few minutes to register and get approval, so I am happy. Besides, I could directly ask the officers about the subsidy,' he said. Meanwhile, school bus operator Mohd Ikmal Mod Nor, 52, appreciated the fuel subsidy but saw room for improvement in its implementation. Operating around Bandar Baru Bangi, he noted that the subsidy might be insufficient for those with multiple diesel vehicles, particularly business operators. "I have to bear the cost for two vans that use diesel, so the operating costs increase significantly. RM200 may not be enough, so I suggest that the subsidy be alloca ted per vehicle," he said. Retired private sector employee Madsan Ali, 62, who also applied for the subsidy in person at the LHDN counter, welcomed the government's effort. Echoing Kamarulzaman, he hoped the savings from the subsidy would contribute to national development and help the public manage high living costs. "In the short term, I hope the implementation of the subsidy is well-organised to facilitate recipients. "Perhaps discussions can be held with target groups, and public opinions considered to provide better support," he added. Source: BERNAMA News Agency