Budget secured for Laguindingan MisOr airport expansion

The expansion development for the Laguindingan Airport in Misamis Oriental will be given priority in the next two years on its way to achieving its target to become an international gateway. In a statement on Saturday, Misamis Oriental 2nd District Rep. Yevgeny Vincente Emano said the airport development would be included in the 2024-2025 budget of the Mindanao Development Authority under the Office of the President, as stated in a letter dated June 15 from the Area Management Office for Northern Mindanao. "Overseas Filipino workers and local and foreign tourists can now travel directly to the province without passing through Manila. This means more savings for the travelers and less time spent on the travel," Emano said. 'This is also favorable to the constituents of Misamis Oriental as we will be dealing (with) Cebuano-speaking Immigration and Customs officials in the airport, eliminating language barriers.' The development includes the expansion of the existing Passenger Terminal Building, including detailed engineering design and consultancy for construction supervision under the 2024 budget, and the extension of the runway and expansion of the cargo terminal building in 2025. Emano principally authored House Bill 3754, the proposal to upgrade the Laguindingan Airport into an international airport, part of his legislative agenda to boost the tourism industry of the province and Cagayan de Oro City. 'Once realized, it will benefit not only Misamis Oriental but also the entire Northern Mindanao,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency