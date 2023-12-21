BuCor reiterates ban on entry of former inmates to prison facilities

MANILA: The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) on Thursday said it will strictly enforce the prohibition on the entry of ex-convicts inside its prison facilities to prevent the proliferation and entry of contraband. In a memorandum, BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. ordered the Deputy Director General for Security and Operations, prison and penal farm superintendents, and concerned officials and employees to adhere to memorandum orders issued in 2011 and 2018 about the prohibitions on the entry of ex-convicts into any prison camps. Under these memoranda, Catapang said ex-convicts shall no longer be allowed entry into any prison camps and they are prohibited from any access even if they are hired as helpers, drivers or volunteers in religious organizations to prevent the use of such undertakings as a cover for any illicit activity. 'Smuggling of contrabands is a very lucrative business in prison camps and some ex-cons find their way into the camps to do their illegal trade,' Catapang said. Former inmates who have incarcerated relatives may be allowed entry to visit their immediate relatives provided that their names are included in the list of PDLs' visitors. In cases that their names are not included, they may be added to the list upon the request of the concerned PDL and only upon showing that the PDL will benefit from such a visit. BuCor personnel and corrections officers who will be found violating the order will be dealt with accordingly, Catapang said. Source: Philippines News Agency