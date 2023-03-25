BuCor, PEZA new chiefs named

Malacañang on Saturday released a list of new appointees, including the chiefs of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). In a social media post, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced the appointment of Gregorio Catapang Jr. as BuCor director general and Tereso Panga as PEZA head. The Palace also confirmed the appointment of retired Court of Appeals Justice Monina Zenarosa as a member of the Commission on Human Rights and Eva Arcos as an acting member of the Social Security System, representing the labor sector. Also appointed were: Department of Agriculture: Willie Ann M. Angsiy, Director IV Dennis R. Arpia, Director IV Wilberto O. Castillo, Director III Larry U. Sultan, Director III Department of Information and Communications Technology: Ralph Joseph C. Moncatar, Director IV June Vincent Manuel S. Gaudan, Director III Jimi Rambo R. Arranchado, Director II Melvyn Carlo T. Barroa, Director II Rachel Ann P. Grabador, Director 1 Presidential Communications Office: Evangeline Q. de Leon, Assistant Secretary Rowena H. Otida, Assistant Secretary Eugene Henry C. Rodriguez, Assistant Secretary Maria Waywaya B. Macalma, Director III

Source: Philippines News Agency