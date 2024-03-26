BuCor, Muntinlupa eye tourist spots in Bilibid

MANILA: Plans are afoot to convert historical sites inside the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa into possible tourist sites following a Monday meeting between Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. and Muntinlupa City Mayor Rozzano Rufino B. Biazon. During the meeting attended by officials from BuCor, the Department of Justice, and the city government, Catapang assured his full support to revive the Muntinlupa's economy through tourism, the BuCor said in a statement on Tuesday. Included in the circuit tours inside the NBP being eyed by the Muntinlupa City Tourism Culture and Arts Department are: * Kiyosi Oshawa Shrine / Memorial for Peace Shrine * Jamboree Lake, the smallest lake in the Philippines. * Director's Quarters - Presently the official residence of the Bureau of Corrections Director General * Lethal injection and Death Chamber, which has since been mothballed following the suspension of the death penalty. * Japanese Cemetery, a garden cemetery locate d inside the NBP Reservation Compound dedicated to the Japanese Soldiers who died in Muntinlupa. * Memorial Hill, the burial place of Major Eriberto B. Misa Sr. which served as a tribute to the former Bureau of Prison Director for his 12 years of service, making him the longest-serving prison director up to this date. The government earlier announced plans to decongest the overpopulated penal facility and convert it into a high-value multi-use development once the inmates are relocated to other facilities throughout the country by 2028. In November last year, prison officials said an open park at the heart of Metro Manila similar to Central Park in New York, is among the components of the plan by the BuCor to develop the NBP. Catapang said that Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla's vision for the property is to turn a 100-hectare lot of the more than 350 hectares of NBP into an open park, while the remaining area will be for a mixed-use space to house a government center, and lease parts to private entities to generate funds for the national government. 37 BuCor personnel complete correctional admin course In a separate statement, the Bucor announced that 37 of its personnel has completed the Correctional Administration and Treatment Course (CATC). The simple graduation ceremony was held at the Social Hall of the Administrative Building of the NBP compound on Tuesday. The CATC, is a course that prepares individuals to plan and manage institutional facilities and programs for housing and rehabilitating persons deprived of liberty (PDLs). The course, which ran from March 4 to 26 at the Corrections National Training Institute by BuCor non-uniformed personnel, covers various aspects including: * Theories of criminal behavior and justifications for punishment * Correctional philosophy and processes * Correctional treatment methodology * Management of correctional staff * Health care policy and programmatic requirements for managing incarcerated populations with special health needs * Fiscal management resp onsibilities of the correctional health care administrator * Effective oversight of a correctional health care program, including quality improvement strategies, infection prevention and control efforts, and risk management mitigation The course also highlights the treatment of offenders, with the goals of corrections. Source: Philippines News Agency