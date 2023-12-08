BuCor Maintains ISO Certification with Notable Improvements

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced on Friday that it has been recommended for retention of its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification, recognizing significant improvements in its correctional facility management. This announcement was made by BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr.

According to the BuCor, the recommendation came after third-party auditors evaluated key facilities, including the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro, and New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. The assessment covered areas such as top management, records management, financial oversight, and legal services. The auditors found eight Minor Non-Conformities (NC) and four Opportunities for Improvement (OFI), marking a substantial reduction from the 29 findings reported last year. The Percentage Improvement Calculation showed significant progress in addressing major and minor NCs and OFIs, with a weighted average improvement of 59 percent. Director General Catapang emphasized this improvement as a testament to BuCor's commitment to maintaining high standards of quality and compliance, expressing determination to achieve further excellence and respectability for the bureau.