BuCor jail escapee re-arrested after 25 years in hiding

Law enforcers have arrested an escapee from the jail facility of the Bureau of Corrections who has been hiding 25 years ago. In a statement Tuesday, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm Chief Superintendent Roberto Veneracion said 59-year-old Pedrino G. Núñez with Prison No. 197P-040, was arrested on Feb. 9 by members of the BuCor Fugitive Recovery Team in Sitio Pandaitan, Barangay Sta. Lucia, Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro. Núñez was admitted to the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm sub-colony in Palawan on Oct. 23, 1997 after he was sentenced to reclusion perpetua or up to 40 years imprisonment for murder but was able to escape on April 14, 1999. 'Tulad ng sinabi ko noon na kapag kayo ay tumakas, hahanapin namin kayo kahit saan kayo magtago at ibabalik namin kayo sa corrections facility at ito ang patunay (As I said, if you escape we will hunt you wherever you may be and bring you back to the corrections facility. This is the proof),' BuCor director general Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said in a brief statement. Source: Philippines News Agency