BuCor exec in GCTA mess killed in Muntinlupa ambush

A ranking official of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) was shot dead by unknown assailants in Muntinlupa City on Wednesday afternoon.

Lawyer Fredric Anthony Santos, chief of the BuCor Legal Service, was gunned down in front of the Southernside Montessori School along Katihan St., in Barangay Poblacion as he was about to fetch his daughter from school.

Sketchy reports said the victim was on board a Toyota Hilux pickup when two unidentified men appeared and shot the victim point-blank to the head before fleeing to an unknown direction.

The victim was declared dead on the spot by the Muntinlupa Rescue Team.

Santos had been among those who appeared before the Senate during a legislative inquiry into the anomalous implementation of the Expanded Good Conduct Time Allowance law.

The controversy on the law came into light after a number of convicts not entitled to benefit from it were apparently released.

Source: Philippines News agency