BuCor Advocates for Agricultural Livelihood Programs in Prisons

Manila, Philippines - The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has expressed strong support for House Bill No. 3541, which calls for the implementation of agricultural livelihood programs in prisons and penal farms. BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr., in a statement released on Wednesday, emphasized the importance of such initiatives in ensuring food security and sustainability for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) and nearby communities.

According to Philippines News Agency, filed by Benguet Lone District Representative Eric Go Yap and Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte, all penal institutions with suitable land for agriculture are mandated to carry out agricultural livelihood programs. This move aims to institutionalize the ongoing pilot project at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan under the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security (RISE Project). Catapang noted that a formal law would help address food security challenges for inmates, particularly in light of budget constraints and the increasing inmate population.

Yap and Duterte's bill also requires inmates to receive agricultural training to effectively cultivate the land. Additionally, participating prisoners will voluntarily work and be compensated at the prevailing minimum wage rate of the area, with their earnings coming from the Prison Agriculture Revolving Fund established in each penal institution. This fund, generated from the program's earnings, will be used for buying agricultural inputs and improving prison facilities.

The Department of Agriculture recently announced that the technology demonstration farms developed by inmates at the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm are set for harvest next month. The 4.5-hectare demo farm is expected to produce 96.8 metric tons of various crops, potentially generating an estimated gross income of PHP7.3 million. The proceeds will be used by BuCor to expand agricultural development activities and support the government's food security campaign by utilizing idle lands in prison facilities.