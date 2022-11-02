Bucks squeeze past Pistons to maintain unbeaten start

The Milwaukee Bucks claimed a thrilling 110-108 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night to keep up their perfect start to the NBA season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points, Jrue Holiday had 25, and Brook Lopez racked up 24 as the Bucks clinched their sixth straight win to remain the league’s only unbeaten team.

Cade Cunningham led the charge for the Pistons with 27 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic ended with 23 and Jaden Ivey added 19.

The Pistons are now just one place off the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, having won two games and lost six.

George shoots down Rockets

Paul George hit a fadeaway jumper with 6.2 seconds remaining to lift the Los Angeles Clippers to a 95-93 win over the Houston Rockets.

The All-Star forward was on fire at the Crypto.com Arena, finishing with a staggering tally of 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and six steals.

Ivica Zubac also scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Clippers, while Marcus Morris Sr. chipped in with 11 points.

Kenyon Martin Jr. was the main man for the Rockets, who have now suffered four losses in a row.

He ended the game on 23 points, followed by Turkish center Alperen Sengun with 14 points and nine rebounds.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green also added 13 points each.

Results:

Washington Wizards – Philadelphia 76ers: 111-118

Charlotte Hornets – Sacramento Kings: 108-115

Brooklyn Nets – Indiana Pacers: 116-109

Toronto Raptors – Atlanta Hawks: 139-109

Milwaukee Bucks – Detroit Pistons: 110-108

Utah Jazz – Memphis Grizzlies: 121-105

Los Angeles Clippers – Houston Rockets: 95-93

Source: Philippines News Agency