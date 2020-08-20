‘Bubble’ for PH golf events eyed

Games and Amusements Board golf consultant Oliver Gan bared on Thursday that plans for local golf tournaments, particularly those of the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT), will happen via a bubble.

Gan confirmed in the online Usapang Sports Forum of the Tabloid Organization in Philippine Sports that the PGT is eyeing the bubble setup, an isolation zone with strict rules similar to that of the National Basketball Association for its season to push through amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

“May proposal ang Philippine Golf Tour na yung mga professional golfers natin ay ilalagay sa isang hotel, and then may proposal din sila na may transportation service na ihahatid sila sa golf course (There is a proposal from the Philippine Golf Tour in which our professional golfers will be stationed in one hotel, and then they have another proposal for a transportation service that will bring them to the golf course),” Gan said.

He said that GAB is currently taking a closer look at the bubble format since this could prove to be more costly for the golfers.

“Ang magiging gastusin ng ating mga tour professionals ay lalabas na PHP20,000 kada buwan (The projected expenses of our tour professionals are tipped at PHP20,000 per month),” Gan continued.

The PGT is eyeing six events in various locations in Luzon either as soon as October or by early next year.

Source : Philippines News Agency