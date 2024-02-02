BTr’s ‘financial literacy’ seminars contribute to nation-building

MANILA: Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Friday commended the leadership of the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) for organizing financial literacy sessions, saying such initiatives encourage more investments that would help improve not just Filipinos' lives, but the national development as a whole. 'It is heartening to witness government institutions proactively seeking ways to bolster national development. Such educational initiatives play a crucial role in reinforcing our national fabric,' Romualdez said in his opening remarks in a financial literacy forum attended by members of Cornell Club Philippines at the Manila Golf and Country Club in Makati City. Romualdez, an alumnus of New York-based Cornell University, said holding financial literacy programs is 'not merely a financial endeavor, but a significant contribution to the nation-building process.' 'Learning about retail treasury bonds is not only about financial literacy but also about understanding how such instruments can aid in our country's develop ment,' he noted. The BTr is offering retail treasury bonds with a minimum investment of PHP5,000. Romualdez said retail treasury bonds are exceptional as they are low-risk savings instruments and represent direct, unconditional, and general obligations of the Republic of the Philippines. The president of Cornell Club of the Philippines also noted that such bonds yield higher returns, compared to ordinary savings accounts, time deposits. 'Mobilizing private resources through investments, like those in retail treasury bonds, is pivotal in ensuring that our nation possesses the resources necessary to sustain vital priority development programs and projects,' he said. Meanwhile, Romualdez urged his fellow Cornell alumni to consider roles in the public sector to directly contribute to the country's development. 'This is a chance to apply our learnings for the greater good of Philippine society, aligning our financial decisions with our collective goal of nation-building, he said. Source: Philippines News A gency