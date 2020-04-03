BTr to resume partial ops on April 6

The Treasury bill (T-bill) auction scheduled on Monday will push through as the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) resumes partial operations after Friday’s work suspension.

Work at the BTr’s offices in Manila and the National Capital Region (NCR) was suspended “to give way to the preventive sanitation and disinfection of office/workplace and facilities” amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) outbreak.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said there has been no disruption in their operations.

“We work from home through remote access. Auction on Monday is offsite,” de Leon said.

The BTr has been feeding Facebook live presentations of the T-bill and Treasury bond (T-bond) auctions since March 16 after Metro Manila was placed under a community quarantine.

The quarantine was declared to prevent people from going out of their houses, except when they need to buy essentials, to reduce the transmission of Covid-19, which has become a pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency