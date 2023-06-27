BTr fully awards reissued T-bonds

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) on Tuesday fully awarded the reissued 10-year Treasury bonds (T-bonds). In a statement, the BTr said the security fetched an average rate of 6.243 percent. This is lower than the coupon rate of 6.750 percent set on its first issuance in September 2022. The T-bonds have a remaining life of nine years and two months. The auction was 1.9 times oversubscribed with total tenders reaching PHP48.7 billion. "With its decision, the Committee raised the full program of PHP25 billion, bringing the total outstanding volume for the series to PHP240 billion," the BTr said.

Source: Philippines News Agency