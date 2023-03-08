BTA, MOLDPRESS ink cooperation agreement

The Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) Director General Kiril Valchev and MOLDPRESS Director General Petru Beregoi signed an agreement for cooperation and exchange of news in Chisinau, Moldova on Tuesday.

The two news agencies agreed to provide each other with and distribute the full range of news and photo feeds in English, Russian and Romanian.

It is also foreseen that one of the agencies will present to the other one news item of importance for the respective country on a daily basis, which the other will publish on its distribution channels, with the possibility of free reading by all visitors to the respective websites, mentioning the sources. Professional visits, exchanges of experience and joint activities by journalists and other media professionals will also be carried out in the framework of the contract.

The first news item that the directors of the two agencies agreed to exchange will be dedicated to the coverage of the International Women's Day on March 8 in Bulgaria and Moldova.

During the meeting Kiril Valchev introduced Petru Beregoi to the history and activities of the ABNA (Association of Balkan News Agencies). Valchev invited MOLDPRESS to become a member of the organization - an event, scheduled to happen next Sunday in the framework of an ABNA meeting, which will be held in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Kiril Valchev also extended an invitation to his Moldovan colleagues from MOLDPRESS to be guests at the upcoming World Meeting of Bulgarian Media Worldwide, which will be held in Kazanlak in early June 2023, where the Rose Festival will be celebrated for the 120th time.

At the signing of the agreement in the capital of Moldova, Bulgarian Ambassador Evgueni Stoytchev and Counsellor for Cultural and Educational Affairs at the Bulgarian Embassy Krasimir Andreev were also present. The event was attended by the Editor-in-Chief of the MOLDPRESS Fidel Galaiko, as well as his deputy Viorel Bozdugan.

The partnership between BTA and MOLDPRESS started in 2004, when the first cooperation agreement between the two agencies was signed.

This is BTA's 21st agreement to exchange news every day - following those with the national news agencies of Albania, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, Cyprus, Ghana, Greece, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Liberia, Mongolia, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates and the Republic of North Macedonia.

The State Information Agency of Moldova was established in 1931 as MoldTAG, the Moldovan Department of the Radio Telegraph Agency of Ukraine. In 1940 it was granted the status of an independent agency

