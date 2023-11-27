BTA Deputy Speaker Praises PBBM for Amnesty Grant to MNLF Members

Manila - A leading figure in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament, Deputy Speaker Ustadz Abdulkarim Tan Misuari, has publicly commended President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his decision to grant amnesty to members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF). This move, encapsulated in Proclamation No. 406, was hailed as a significant stride towards national unity, peace, and reconciliation.

According to Philippines News Agency, dated November 22, 2023, is a testament to President Marcos Jr.'s commitment to healing past wounds and fostering brotherhood among Filipinos. The proclamation targets MNLF members who committed offenses in the pursuit of their political beliefs, providing them an opportunity to reintegrate into society and participate in nation-building.

President Marcos Jr.'s decision to extend amnesty aligns with the government's broader objectives of peace, unity, and reconciliation. By inviting MNLF members to rejoin the fold of law, the President aims to create a climate conducive for peace and encourage their contribution to the nation's socio-economic development.

The amnesty grant, as per the proclamation, is designed to bring closure to past conflicts and bitterness that have hindered lasting peace in the Philippines. It represents a crucial step in the government's efforts to establish a democratic, peaceful, and pluralistic society.

Deputy Speaker Misuari emphasized the importance of dialogue and negotiation in resolving conflicts, praising the President's foresight and sincerity in choosing amnesty as a tool for reconciliation. This decision is seen as pivotal in promoting an atmosphere that is conducive to achieving enduring equanimity among the Filipino people.