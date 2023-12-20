Latest News

BSP urges public to use e-money in sending gifts

MANILA: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Wednesday said it will continue to issue fresh banknotes this Christmas season as it urged the public to consider using digital or electronic money in sending cash gifts. In a statement, the BSP said it continues to issue more fresh banknotes to enable the public to exchange old for crisp ones through their banks. The BSP also continues to issue lower-denomination banknotes amid unusually high demand. "The BSP also encourages the public to consider using digital or electronic money in sending cash gifts to their godchildren, friends, and family members," it added. Sending e-money is a safer and more convenient way of gift-giving for both the givers and the recipients. Data from the BSP showed that as of end-September this year, there are a total of 324 million e-money accounts in the Philippines which may be used for paying goods and services as well as for monetary gifts. The BSP, meanwhile, reminded the public to exercise vigilance against parties excha nging banknotes for a fee. "Exchanging banknotes through banks is free of charge," it said. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2023 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.