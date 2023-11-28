BSP Set to Introduce Paleng-QR Cashless Payment System in Negros Oriental

Negros Oriental – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is gearing up to launch the Paleng-QR PH Program, a cashless payment system, in local markets across Negros Oriental, with plans to roll it out early next year.

According to Philippines News Agency, the initiative has received backing from Negros Oriental Governor Manuel Sagarbarria and Dumaguete Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, aligning with the BSP's efforts to promote financial inclusion, especially among marginalized sectors. The Paleng-QR PH Program, developed in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government, aims to facilitate cashless transactions at public markets and for tricycle drivers.

During a visit to Dauin town's public market, Puyat observed the market's free Wi-Fi service, a collaborative effort between the local government and the private sector. She noted that Dauin is poised to be the first beneficiary of the Paleng-QR PH Program, potentially launching by the first quarter of next year. The Dumaguete public market is also expected to follow, with Mayor Remollo expressing commitment to digitalization.

Governor Sagarbarria indicated his support for the province's move towards digitalization, although specifics of the support were not detailed. The BSP plans to provide assistance in educating market vendors and tricycle drivers about cashless transactions, including guidance on using banks and online platforms. Puyat emphasized the necessity of a robust and reliable Wi-Fi connection for seamless digital payment transactions.

The announcement was made in conjunction with the BSP's Outstanding Stakeholders of the Visayas appreciation ceremony at Silliman University's Luce auditorium. This event recognized various stakeholders, including banks, government offices, and provincial libraries, for their contributions to the BSP's mission.

Romeo Bernardo, representing BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr., highlighted the importance of stakeholder collaboration in supporting the Central Bank's initiatives. He underscored that the stakeholders play a crucial role in ensuring financial stability, contributing to policy-making, and finding innovative solutions.