BSP: Results on ghost employees probe out soon; post-mortem next

MANILA: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is close to concluding its investigation on ghost employees and is now conducting a post-incident review to derive lessons from this scandal. 'We're doing a post-mortem on this, on what else we can do that will prevent this in the future,' BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said at the Tuesday Club forum in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. He emphasized that the BSP's commitment to transparency and accountability in addressing the issue will be critical in restoring public trust and ensuring that such incidents do not recur. 'The investigation process should be concluded very soon. We want to recover the salaries of these guys,' he said. The central bank chief added that the erring employees will be held accountable. 'We acted as fast as we could… But also we have to observe due process,' Remolona said. He said the incident involves four BSP employees that are no longer reporting to work but still in the bankroll and two supervisors that vouched for the ghost employe es. Some members of the Monetary Board were also tagged in the scandal. The Office of the President will decide on their fates, according to Remolona. He recalled that he was 'flabbergasted that this happened in BSP' thus, his office immediately verified the information upon receiving the complaints in October last year. 'We are concerned, but we assure you our integrity is in place and we are committed to maintaining that integrity,' he said.