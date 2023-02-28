BSP lauds 6 Visayas partners for help in crafting fiscal policies

CEBU CITY: The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Tuesday recognized six institutions in the Visayas region for their contributions to the central monetary authority’s mandate in crafting fiscal policies and programs through data sharing at the height of the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic.

The honorees from the Visayas for the year 2022 include two banks in Roxas City and Cebu, banker associations in Bohol and Iloilo, a civic organization chapter in a university in Cebu, and a private supermarket in Iloilo -- which received their certificates of recognition during the “2022 Outstanding BSP Stakeholders Appreciation Ceremonies” held at the Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton Hotel in Lapu-Lapu City.

In his video message, Monetary Board Chairman and BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said the event has been an "avenue to honor its partner stakeholders" of the central monetary authority in crafting fiscal policies and programs for the Filipino people.

“Today, we put to spotlight stakeholders from the Visayas for their contributions to our policies on price stability, financial stability, and safe, secure, and efficient payment and settlement systems,” Medalla said.

Since its inception in 2004, Medalla said the BSP has been honoring organizations and industry players that have provided key support in fulfilling their mandates through various initiatives, including research and statistical undertakings, information-sharing requirements, and advocacy programs.

The two banking institutions -- Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) Roxas City Branch, and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company (Metrobank) Cebu -- led the honorees in receiving their respective awards.

The Bohol Bankers Association, Inc. and the Bankers Association of Iloilo have won the accolade for providing a wide range of outstanding contributions to the BSP’s effort to stabilize the country’s fiscal positions amid the pandemic.

The Junior Financial Executives of the Cebu Institute of Technology – University Chapter has been honored for their involvement in the central monetary authority’s research and information requirements. The other honoree was the Iloilo Supermarket, Incorporated.

He said the honorees helped the BSP in establishing respondent-base “surveys for consumer behaviors, welfare-enhancing issues critical in the implementation of appropriate, responsive, and well-calibrated policy actions.”

Deputy Governor Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the honorees were nominated by the different branches of the BSP in the Visayas.

“This is a very meaningful (recognition ceremony) because it has a pandemic aspect. They helped us during the pandemic. When the BSP sought their help, they are there to help us,” Puyat said in a mix of English and Filipino in an interview with the media.

She said efforts to fully digitalize banking and commercial payment transactions are also a big factor in nominating organizations to the BSP stakeholders appreciation award

Source: Philippines News Agency