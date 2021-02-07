BSP, BFAR to use interactive game for fisherfolk’s fin-ed

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) will use an interactive game to teach financial education (fin-ed) to about 1.9 million fisherfolk nationwide.

In a virtual briefing Thursday, BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the interactive game will be pilot-tested among trainers from the BFAR and partners from fishing communities during a session to be held in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao this second quarter.

He said the game will focus on saving, preparing for future needs, the wise use of credit, benefits of microinsurance for managing risks, managing other income sources during lean fishing seasons, and sustainable fishing.

Diokno said the training of trainers is being planned to be conducted online.

“With BFAR’s commitment to take ownership and allocate funds, we are assured of the program’s sustainability and scalability,” he said, adding that monetary authorities will help BFAR develop a framework for measuring progress and impact of the fin-ed.

Diokno said they have also inked a partnership with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for the fin-ed of about 220,000 PNP staff and 28,000 BFP personnel.

He said a four-day virtual trainers’ training was held in September 2020 and attended by a total of 80 trainers from the two agencies.

“We underscore the need for all public servants — including policemen and firefighters — to adopt good financial habits regardless of income level,” he added.