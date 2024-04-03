BSN FETES 100 ORPHANS AT IFTAR EVENT

PUTRAJAYA, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MOE), feted 100 orphaned school-going children from the asnaf community in Selangor, Putrajaya, and Kuala Lumpur, during an Iftar event held here today. The event was attended by Deputy Education Minister, Wong Kah Woh and BSN chief executive officer Jay Khairil Jeremy Abdullah who hosted the orphaned children from Sekolah Bimbingan Jalinan Kasih, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taman Putra Perdana, SK Putrajaya Presint 18 (1), and SK Putrajaya Presint 15 (1). During the event, Wong distributed Hari Raya cash to the children, while BSN launched its latest special savings product BSN EduSave-i, for primary and secondary school students. BSN EduSave-i is a Syariah-compliant individual savings account for children between seven and 18 years old aimed at enabling parents to save for their children's future with a minimum deposit of RM50. BSN also unveiled BSN Wearable, a wristlet payment device designed for broader usage, exten ding beyond school premises to any point of sale terminal. "This contactless device can replace wallets or debit cards, allowing users to make cashless payments in school cafeterias, cooperatives, or bookstores, as well as with Visa and MyDebit merchants displaying the Visa payWave/MyDebit touchless logo," said BSN in its statement at the event. BSN Wearable is now available in 149 schools participating in the BSN Cashless School programme nationwide. BSN also highlighted its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, 'Jom to School - BSN Keeps Schools in Shape', which entails a donation of RM500,000 to 25 schools across the country to enhance facilities in selected schools, including the upgrading of sports storerooms, halls, and toilets. Meanwhile, Wong expressed gratitude to BSN for the bank's collaboration in promoting the nation's education sector and expressed hope for the continuation of the established relationship in the future. Source: BERNAMA News Agency