BSH FOR NON-PENSIONABLE VETERANS AN APPRECIATION, ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF THEIR SERVICES

The Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) assistance of RM300 per month for non-pensionable veterans which has been brought forward from the age of 80 to 60, has shown the government's efforts to appreciate the services and sacrifices of the unsung heroes of our country.

In PAHANG, former armed forces personnel Mohd Zailani Atan, 63, said although the RM300 a month aid was not considered much by certain parties, it was of great value to those who did not have a fixed income, especially in the current economic situation.

Having served in the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) for 13 years beginning in 1980, he expressed gratitude for the government's concern and hoped that BSH assistance would continue as some of them did not receive any other assistance.

"Most of us are self-employed and not all of us are fortunate…if there is work, there is income and vice versa. I myself still have children in school, so every ringgit is important and of value," he told Bernama today.

A. Halim Hassan, 64, who served with the RMAF from 1981 to 1997 said the initiative could also help ease the burden of some of his acquaintances who did not receive pensions and were still self-employed in their old age and often depended on savings or assistance from their children.

"However, not everyone is lucky enough to be able to depend on their children because they (the children) are also grown up and have their own commitments. At least, if they are given financial help every month, it can reduce the burden of purchasing essential items.

"Furthermore, how many of us would be able to reach our 80s to be eligible to receive the assistance (as was the criteria prior to this)? BSH can also be seen as the government's appreciation of our contribution as army personnel, even though the period (served) is not as long as others," said A. Halim, who now lives in Jalan Gambang, Kuantan.

Meanwhile, in KEDAH, Abu Hassan Othman, 63, from Merbok, Sungai Petani, who had served in the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) for 18 years, said the granting of the BSH should, to some extent help cover the cost of living for non-pensionable veterans like him.

"If possible, I hope this assistance can be increased to between RM400 to RM500 but I am grateful for this RM300 as at least there is help for us veterans," he said.

Abu Hassan, who started serving in 1980, said he was unable to work because he had to give full attention to his wife, Norliza Hassan, 57, who had been suffering from kidney disease for the past 10 years.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali on Monday announced that the BSH of RM300 per month would be extended to non-pensionable veterans from the age of 60, compared to 80 previously, effective this September.

The proposal was agreed upon at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Public Service Reform (JKK-PPA) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Monday.

Meanwhile, discussions on the review of the Public Service Remuneration Scheme has also shown the government's concern over the welfare of civil servants, especially in dealing with the rising cost of living.

Fully supporting the government's efforts to reassess the scheme to ensure that the wages, salaries and allowances of every civil servant were in line with the current economic cycle, Mohd Azrin Safwan Mat Ali, 36, said it was high time to do so.

"This initiative is seen as timely to ensure that the salaries or allowances are commensurate with the responsibilities along with the increase in the cost of living including the increase in the prices of essential items," he said the teacher who serves in Johor.

Nurse Marlia Abu Bakar, 33, described the announcement as the government's appreciation for the commitment of civil servants.

"This indirectly boosts our spirits to do our best in terms of the quality of service delivery as frontline staff," she said.

A teacher, Nurhidayah Mohamad, 38, said the announcement was good news for educators, especially considering the group faced an increasingly challenging task to shape the future of students, especially post-COVID-19.

On Monday, Mohd Zuki said JKK-PPA also discussed discussed matters involving the improvement and welfare of civil servants, especially the status of the review of the remuneration scheme.

He said the study would cover the overall aspects of public service namely remuneration, organisational development and talent management to ensure the welfare and well-being of civil servants.

The last time the Public Service Remuneration Scheme was reviewed was in 2001 and the last review of the salary scheme was conducted in 2013, he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency