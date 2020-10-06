Brunswick Exploration Begins Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brunswick Exploration Inc. formerly Komet Resources Inc. (“Brunswick” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has approved a change in the Company’s stock symbol trading on the TSXV.

Effective as of this morning, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, the Company’s common shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol “BRW” (TSXV:BRW). The previous trading symbol was “KMT”.

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change and no change has been made to the Company’s share capital.

The Company has recently closed a non-brokered private placement of $1.6M in units and $1.7M in flow-through shares and is well positioned to begin its base metal exploration programs in Quebec and New Brunswick. A total of 117,287,368 common shares of the Company are currently issued and outstanding.

Mr. Robert Wares, Chairman and interim President of Brunswick, commented: “The restructuring of the Company is going very well with outstanding shareholder support. We are now poised to launch excellent exploration initiatives in Eastern Canada and are looking to acquire new projects for both base and precious metals”.

About Brunswick

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration corporation listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. It has put its African assets for sale and is now focused on exploration and development of gold and base metal properties in Eastern Canada. Its short-term focus will be exploration for base metals in the Chibougamau region of Quebec and the Bathurst Camp in northern New Brunswick.

