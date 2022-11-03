BRP Melchora Aquino to ship relief packs to Paeng-hit Iloilo

The BRP Melchora Aquino is set to ship out 10,000 family packs containing daily necessities to Iloilo province on Wednesday as part of the government’s relief efforts following the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

The PCG said the family packs were provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

“Tatanggapin ito ng DSWD Region VI para sa agarang pamamahagi sa mga pamilyang nasalanta ng bagyong Paeng sa rehiyon (These will be received by DSWD Region VI for immediate distribution to families affected by Paeng in the region),” the PCG said in a Viber message.

In addition, BRP Romblon is being loaded with 50 sacks, each containing 50 kilograms of rice, and other relief supplies, and is expected to deliver its cargo by Saturday.

As of Tuesday night, PCG Task Force Kalinga has received a total of 17.53 tons of relief supplies from government agencies and other organizations for distribution to Paeng-hit communities.

“Ihahatid ang donasyon sa mga probinsyang nasalanta ng nagdaang kalamidad gamit ang mga barko, air asset, at land vehicle ng PCG tungo sa agarang pagbangon ng bansa (These donations will be delivered to provinces hit by the recent calamity using ships, air assets, and land vehicles of the PCG for the immediate recovery of the country),” it said.

The PCG remains open to receive donations through PCG Task Force Kalinga and the PCG Civil Relations Service.

Those interested may reach out through [email protected]; mobile at 0977 496 6811 / 0977 496 6810, or the Facebook page of the Coast Guard Civil Relations Service.

Source: Philippines News Agency