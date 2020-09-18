BRP Jose Rizal to ‘show’ PH flag off Benham Rise, Fuga Island

MANILA – Missile-frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) will conduct a “show the flag mission” off Benham Rise (now Philippine Rise) and Fuga Island in Cagayan province before sailing to Subic Bay, Zambales on September 23.

Philippine Navy (PN) public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, made this remark when sought for updates on the ship’s estimated time of arrival (ETA) after the naval vessel’s scheduled departure from Guam on Friday.

“Latest update, ETA Subic (Bay) will be on September 23. (The ship and the 125 contingent aboard) will do a show the flag mission in Benham Rise and near Fuga Island en route to Subic,” she said in a message to the Philippine News Agency.

Benham Rise, now known as the Philippine Rise, is an extinct volcanic ridge located in the Philippine Sea approximately 250 kilometers east of the northern coastline of Dinapigue, Isabela. On the other hand, Fuga Island is located north of Luzon, part of the Babuyan Archipelago, which is the second-northernmost island group of the Philippines.

“They will (conduct) Passing Exercises from these two areas with designated Navy vessel or aircraft, for now, I don’t have the details yet on what assets will be committed for this PASSEX,” Roxas said.

Once this mission is completed, all naval personnel will be subjected to swab testing upon arrival at Subic Bay.

“If everything will turn out okay, arrival ceremony will follow,” she added.

The BRP Jose Rizal left Guam at around 6 p.m. (Guam time) after completing refueling.

The ship arrived in Guam on Wednesday for re-provisioning and re-fuelling after leaving Pearl Hawaii on Sept. 4, following its successful participation in this year’s “Rim of the Pacific” exercises which took place August 17 to 31. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency