BRP Jose Rizal crew protected from chemical, nuclear attack

Aside from being the Philippine Navy (PN)'s first purposely designed missile frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) also has the capability to protect its crew from chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) attacks.

"The ship would automatically seal itself once its sensors detect that it is being subjected to CBRNE attacks. We have the capability to protect our crew against these threats," said Navy public affairs office chief, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, in a phone interview late Thursday, when asked on whether this capability is present on BRP Jose Rizal.

Once the ship is sealed, all possible contaminants are prevented from entering the ship's spaces, she said.

"This (system is) part of our countermeasures and defense against CBRNE (threats)," she added.

Roxas also said that as an additional security measure, there is also provision for "personal protection equipment" for the vessel's crew.

This capability is also present in the three Gregorio Del Pilar class offshore patrol vessels acquired from the US Coast Guard in 2011, 2013, and 2017.

BRP Jose Rizal is presently completing her sea trials and is expected to be delivered to the PN this April while BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) is still undergoing fitting at Hyundai Heavy Industries' Ulsan shipyard in South Korea.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY