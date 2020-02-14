BRP Gregorio del Pilar propeller hub to arrive in July

The propeller hub of the offshore patrol vessel, BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS 15), which was damaged following its grounding off Hasa Hasa Shoal in August 2018, will be delivered in July.

"The propeller hub we ordered from (the) US will arrive (in) July this year so after that, there will be (a) sea trial (once it is installed)," Philippine Navy public information officer, Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas, said in a message late Thursday.

The ship has been undergoing repair and upgrades while in dry dock in Subic Bay, Zambales.

Roxas said the repair and upgrades for the BRP Gregorio del Pilar were expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2020, making the ship ready for service.

The propeller hub is the center portion of a propeller to which the blades are attached and connects them to the ship's engine.

One of the ship's two propellers was damaged, along with its hub, following its grounding.

The BRP Gregorio del Pilar and two of its sister ships, the BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16) and BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS 17), are former US Coast Guard Hamilton class cutters and were converted into frigates and then offshore patrol vessels.

These ships have a gross tonnage of 3,250 tons, a length of 378 feet, a beam of 43 feet, and a draft of 15 feet while its propulsion systems consist of two diesel engines and two gas turbine engines, giving it a top speed of 29 knots.

They have a cruising range of 14,000 miles and have a sea and loiter time of 45 days and are armed with a 76 mm. Oto Melara automatic cannon, 25 mm., and 20 mm. light cannons and .50 caliber machine guns.

Source: Philippines News Agency