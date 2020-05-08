BRP Bacolod City carrying PPE cargo arrives in Davao

The Philippine Navy (PN) logistics ship, BRP Bacolod City (LS-550), loaded with 200,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) sets and 700,000 KN95 masks from China, docked at Sasa Wharf, Davao City on Friday.

In a statement, Navy public affairs office chief Lt. Commander Maria Christina Roxas said Naval Forces Eastern Mindanao head, Commodore Antonio Palces, welcomed the officers and crew of the ship through a non-contact procedure, without the usual arrival ceremony.

Meanwhile, policies on non-disembarkation of vessel crew and no visitors allowed will be implemented while BRP Bacolod City is docked in Davao City.

Prior to its arrival, the Bureau of Quarantine facilitated health said no members of the Navy ship showed any symptoms of Covid-19.

Strict quarantine protocols were also enforced during the handling of the cargo prior to its turnover to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Region 11 for distribution to the front-liners in Mindanao.

BRP Bacolod City will deviate from its scheduled port of call in Cebu and will, instead, set sail straight back to Sangley Point, Cavite after the unloading of its cargo in Davao City.

Navy flag-officer-in-command, Vice Adm. Giovanni Carlo Bacordo commended BRP Bacolod City and its crew for its successful mission of fetching and delivery of PPE from China.

The BRP Bacolod City was sent to Xiamen, China on April 21 to pick up a batch of PPE sets procured by the Philippine government after National Policy Against Covid-19 Chief Implementer, Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., tapped the Navy’s logistical capability into service.

It left Zhangzhou Harbor at the Port of Xiamen on April 30.

Source: Philippines News Agency